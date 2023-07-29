Why were England players spotted wearing wrong shirts on Day 3 of the fifth Ashes Test at The Oval?

It felt like the England players have got their shirts mixed up. So, captain Ben Stokes was wearing Jonny Bairstow's no. 51 jersey. Bairstow was spotted in his captain's shirt. Former captain Joe Root walked out wearing Mark Wood's no.33 jersey while Wood wore no.33 shirt. Same was the case with Moeen Ali and Chris Woakes as the two players got their Test shirts mixed.

A rather strange sight greeted the cricket loving crowd present inside the Oval to witness the third day's action of the fifth Ashes Test.

It felt like the England players have got their shirts mixed up. So, captain Ben Stokes was wearing Jonny Bairstow's no. 51 jersey. Bairstow was spotted in his captain's shirt. Former captain Joe Root walked out wearing Mark Wood's no.33 jersey while Wood wore no.33 shirt. Same was the case with Moeen Ali and Chris Woakes as the two players got their Test shirts mixed.

Was the mixing of shirts by chance or was a planned move by the English players?

Turns out, it was a planned move by the English team as they chose Day 3 of the Oval Test show support for those with dementia . The England cricket supporters club -- Barmy Army -- confirmed this via a Tweet.

The England players are walking onto the pitch with the wrong names on the back of their shirts. This is to show support for those with dementia with today being in support of @alzheimerssoc 💙#Ashes— England's Barmy Army 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎺 (@TheBarmyArmy) July 29, 2023

The move was also in support of Alzheimer's Society. Alzheimer's Society is a UK based society of people with dementia, carers, trusted experts, campaigners, researchers and clinicians.It is the UK’s largest collective force of people with unparalleled knowledge and over 40 years of experience addressing the biggest challenges facing people living with dementia.