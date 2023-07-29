Why Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are not playing second ODI against West Indies

At the toss, after West Indies decided to bowl first Pandya disclosed that the Indian side has decided to go with Sanju Samson and Axar Patel while veteran duo Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are resting.

"We were looking to bat first. We want to see how much we can score on this pitch which is a bit up and down. A few questions need to be answered for us, so Virat and Rohit are resting. They can be fresh for the third ODI. The way we bowled was impressive. The way we caught was great, it changed the momentum. I think when you get someone out for 115, it's a good effort from the bowlers. Our catching was impressive, but we can improve in certain areas. Instead of losing five wickets, we could have lost only two wickets and finished the last game. Sanju Samson and Axar Patel came in for Rohit and Virat," the stand-in captain said at the toss.

After winning the toss WI Skipper Shai Hope said that they have noted down the team's performance after the first ODI and hoped that the pitch might help the bowlers this time. "We are going to bowl first, we saw what happened in the last game. The conditions will assist the bowlers. We got two games to play, so we got to win this one to stay alive. It has been a bit unpredictable. Both teams have to play on the same surface. We got to bowl first and put them under pressure. Powell, Drakes is out, Alzarri and Keacy are in," he added.

Playing XIs

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales

India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar