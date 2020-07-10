Why test cricket’s ‘Black Lives Matter’ tribute is a powerful moment in world sport

Cricket made a comeback this week, after nearly four months of no action and empty stadiums. So, when England squared off against the West Indies at Southampton in the first of three tests, the occasion was truly historic. For the first time, bowlers would not be allowed to use saliva to shine the cricket ball to gain reverse-swing, neutral umpires won’t officiate and COVID-19 substitutes would be allowed for players experiencing symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

But the opening day of England versus West Indies was historic for more than these reasons. For perhaps the first time in its centuries-long history, International Cricket took a collective stance against institutional racism.

The spectator-less Rose Bowl Cricket Stadium was greeted to a truly moving sight as every single one of the players and match officials, on and off the field, went down on one knee as a sign of respect and tribute to the 'Black Lives Matter' movement.

The gesture was made as a tribute to the global outcry against institutional racism, in the aftermath of the George Floyd incident in May, where a Minneapolis police official was captured on camera appearing to strangle Floyd, an African-American man, who later died. However, the act of taking the knee has had poignant sporting significance since 2016.

Taking the knee

It began in 2016, when San Francisco 49ers quarterback of colour, Colin Kaepernick, refused to stand when the American national anthem played before his game in the United States’ National Football League (NFL). Kaepernick and teammate Eric Reid, also of colour, chose instead to kneel on one knee, as a sign of protest against various instances of police brutality and racism against people of colour in the United States.

Soon, other Black footballers across the NFL followed the duo’s example and began taking the knee while the American national anthem played out before every NFL game. The cause was similar: protest racial inequality and police brutality in America.

His gesture was immediately criticized by US President Donald Trump who called for the sacking of NFL players who refuse to stand when the national anthem is played. Trump called the gesture “total disrespect of (our) heritage”.

So, four years later when West Indies captain Jason Holder led his troops in taking the knee before the start of England’s innings on Wednesday, Kaepernick’s gesture seemed to resonate with a common cause yet again. The sight of Caribbean pace spearhead Kemar Roach and teammate Shannon Gabriel down on one knee, was no doubt, a powerful picture that would go on to be beamed across the world.

The fact that the West Indies team was joined by a mostly-white England team, team officials and match officials only validated the cause. The sight of Rory Burns and Dom Sibley taking the knee too before taking a stance to face up to Roach made one thing amply clear: the fight against racism would require a coming-together against prejudice.

However, there was one other gesture that the West Indies players displayed that set them apart from their English counterparts — they raised a closed fist while taking the knee.

Closed Fist

The closed fist has for long been seen as a symbol of defiance and solidarity. However, it became synonymous with the Black Power movement in the 1968 Olympics when American athletes of colour and Olympic-medal winners Tommie Smith and John Carlos held up a raised fist even as the American national anthem played, while they took the podium. Both athletes claimed they were protesting human rights abuses.

However, the sight of two black men, Olympic champions at that, holding up a fist in solidarity with a cause albeit in defiance was enough to romanticize the gesture as a powerful statement in favor of Black Americans. The closed fist would go down as a symbol to protest racial vilification. Jason Holder and his men at the Rose Bowl used it again, to make their statement on cricket’s big comeback day, drawing parallels with Smith and Carlos and that fateful day in 1968.

Cricket’s history of staying away from politics

For decades, the sport has been seen as a vessel and agent for change, and an able ally in the fight against prejudice and injustice. However, for long, cricket has steered clear of getting overtly political when it comes to displays of solidarity and protest.

Black armbands, usually worn to mourn the demise of former cricketers or loved public personalities, are also used as a means of protest. However, make no mistake: cricket has always steered clear of politics.

The most severe form of protest that cricketers or cricket boards have adhered to the decision to boycott series involving countries with a chequered history of human rights — like the English team refusing to tour Zimbabwe as a means of protesting the actions of former Zimbabwean dictator Robert Mugabe — or refusing to host these countries in home series — like the BCCI’s decision to ban Pakistan from touring India in the aftermath of the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai.

In 2014, English all-rounder Moeen Ali was banned from wearing wrist bands with the words ‘Save Gaza’ and ‘Free Palestine’ written on them. It didn’t matter that Ali argued that his decision to wear the wrist bands stemmed from a humanitarian and not necessarily a political position. The message was clear: cricket is no place for politics.