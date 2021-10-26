Why T20 World Cup 2021 has seen three of the five lowest totals in T20 World Cup

We are nine days and 17 matches into the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 and a trend is emerging as more action unfolds. The ongoing T20 World Cup is proving to be bowlers' World Cup. In the ongoing World Cup, the cricket fans have already witnessed one five-for and nine four-wicket hauls. The T20 World Cup had not seen a hat-trick since its first edition, but that wait is over as Curtis Campher picked 4 wickets in 4 balls against the Netherlands.

There have been only two occasions in all of T20Is that five batters have been dismissed by getting trapped in front of the wickets, both those innings happened in this T20 World Cup in space of three days.

If that is not enough to prove bowlers' dominance in a tournament that is expected to thrill the spectators with sixes and fours, three of the five lowest totals in the history of the tournament have already been recorded in this World Cup.

Here is recalling the five lowest totals in the history of the T20 World Cups.

5. Scotland 60 all-out in 10.2 overs vs Afghanistan in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Afghanistan opened their T20 World Cup 2021 in some style as they ran riot against Scotland in match 17 of the tournament. Batting first Afghanistan posted a handsome 190/4 in 20 overs. Scotland, unbeaten in the tournament till then, were expected to give Afghanistan some fight. But on a turning pitch of Sharjah, the spin twins of Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan bamboozled the Scottish batters. Mujeeb wreaked havoc as he bowled a superb spell of 4-0-20-5, picking a five-wicket haul on his T20 World Cup debut. Mujeeb's partner in crime was Rashid Khan who was equally impressive picking 4 wickets in just 2.2 overs conceding only 9 runs. So helpless were Scotland against the spin of Mujeeb and Rashid that five ducks in their innings, with four straight ducks between No. 3 to No.6 batters. Thanks to Mujeeb and Rashid, Afghanistan registered a win by 130 runs, their biggest by runs in T20Is.

4. New Zealand 60 all-out in 15.3 overs vs Sri Lanka in 2014 World T20

Match 30 of the 2014 World T20 was a knock-out game between Sri Lanka and New Zealand. Heading into the match, New Zealand and Sri Lanka were tied at 4 points apiece from their 3 group matches in Group 1. The winner of the match would qualify for the semi-final. New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum won the toss and asked Sri Lanka to bat first. McCullum's decision seemed justified as New Zealand stopped Sri Lanka on just 119 in 19.2 overs. But the Blackcaps could not have dreamt what was to hit them in their chase. Sri Lankan left-arm spinner Rangana Herath was in no mood to relent as he bowled an astounding spell of 5 wickets conceding only 3 runs in just 3.3 overs. From the other end, Sachithra Senanayake picked 2 wickets from 3 runs from his three overs. New Zealand innings saw four ducks and such was the dramatic collapse that New Zealand from 18/1 were bowled out for just 60.

3. West Indies 55 all-out in 14.2 overs vs England in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Defending champions West Indies were left shell shocked in their first match of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. The 14th match of the tournament saw a repeat of the 2016 T20 World Cup final as West Indies locked horns with England. On a spinning deck of Dubai International Cricket Stadium, off-spinner Moeen Ali and leg-spinner Adil Rashid unsettled a formidable-looking batting order. The two spinners got good support from pacers Tymall Mills, Chris Jordan and Chris Woakes. All five bowlers combined and skittled out the ten West Indies batters for just 55 on the board. Moeen and Rashid were particularly menacing as they bowled the spells of 4-1-17-2 and 2.2-0-2-4 respectively. Such was West Indies' shambolic performance that Chris Gayle's 13 was the only individual score in double digits by a West Indies batter. England chased the target down in 8.2 overs to record their first win over West Indies in a T20 World Cup match.

2. The Netherlands 44 all-out in 10 overs vs Sri Lanka in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Sri Lanka gave a good account of their bowling attack in a first-round fixture of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 against the Netherlands in Sharjah. After winning the toss Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka opted to bowl first and unleashed his bowlers on the helpless Dutch batters. Wanindu Hasaranga troubled with his leg-spin as did Lahiru Kumara with his pace. Hasaranga and Kumara picked 3 wickets each. Maheesh Theekshana was equally breathtaking with his off-spin picking 2 wickets. The combined efforts of the bowlers ensured that the Netherlands were bowled out for just 44 in exactly 10 overs. Sri Lanka reached the target in mere 7.1 overs to win the match.

1. The Netherlands 39 all-out in 10.3 overs vs Sri Lanka in 2014 World T20

Unfortunately, the Netherlands hold the dubious double of the two lowest totals and the lowest total in a T20 World Cup match. And strangely both the totals have been recorded against the same opposition, Sri Lanka.

In the 19th game of the 2014 World T20, the Netherlands were bowled out on just 39 in 10.3 overs. It remains the lowest total recorded in a men's T20 World Cup game. Batting first, the Netherlands were bowled for 39 thanks to the bowling performances of Angelo Mathews, Ajantha Mendis and Lasith Malinga. Mathews bowled a brilliant spell of 3/16. He got great support from Mendis who picked 3 wickets from just 12 runs. Malinga picked 2 wickets giving only 5 runs from his 2 overs. As many as four ducks were recorded in the match and Top Cooper's 16 was the only double-digit score by a Dutch batter. Sri Lanka chased down the total in 5 overs.