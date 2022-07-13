Why South Africa could fail to qualify for the 2023 ODI World Cup to be played in India?

South Africa have potentially risked their chance to qualify for the next year's 50-over World Cup to be played in India after they refused to travel to Australia to participate in a three-match ODI series.

"Unfortunately, due to the congested international schedule including the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, there are no alternative dates available," CA said in a statement on Wednesday.

The ODI series was scheduled to be played in Hobart on January 12, Sydney on January 14 and in Perth on January 17.

According to reports, Cricket South Africa is planning to relaunch its domestic T20 league at around the same time hence wanting its best players to feature in the league rather than travelling to Australia and play in the series.

With the series now cancelled, South Africa will be docked points from the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League that they could have won had they won any of the three matches against Australia.

Given these games were scheduled to be played before the qualification cut-off date in May, South Africa have agreed that Australia will be awarded the competition points pending ICC approval, Cricket Australia said in a statement. The points deducted will be awarded to Australia.

Every team stands to fetch 10 points for winning an ODI under ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League.

The top eight teams will get a direct entry to play the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. The remaining teams will have to play in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier along with five Associate teams. Two teams from the qualifying tournament will then progress to the World Cup. India automatically qualifies on the account of being the tournament host.

As of July 12 2022, South Africa currently sit in 11th place in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League. The Proteas have 49 points from 13 matches.

