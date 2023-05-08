Why some of the Mumbai Indian players are joining the 'The jumpsuit club'

Recently, Mumbai Indians posted a video on social media in which some of the MI players are seen wearing jumpsuits and captioned it with, “Lesson learnt – No one wants to be in The Jumpsuit Club.”

Mumbai Indians team management has come up with a new way to punish players for their lack of punctuality. Recently, Mumbai Indians posted a video on social media in which some of the MI players are seen wearing jumpsuits and captioned it with, “Lesson learnt – No one wants to be in The Jumpsuit Club.”

The first bunch of players who got punished by the franchise were Akash Madhwal, Nehal Vadhera and Cameron Green. In the video MI bowler Akash Madhwal is dressed up in a jumpsuit rather than a team jersey and he confirmed that he got late during the time of departure as he was sleeping at that time.

Watch the video here:

When they asked Nehal why he was in the jumpsuit he said, "Last time, I came in Slippers instead of Shoes." Mumbai Indians star all-rounder Cameron Green was also one of the fellow members who broke the team rule, he was welcomed by his fellow teammate Nehal Wadhera and said, "Welcome to the Jumpsuit Club!".

Chennai Super Kings broke a 13-year-old home jinx against Mumbai Indians with an easy six-wicket victory in an IPL match on Saturday. For MI, it was a bad loss as they stay in sixth place with 10 points from as many games and very little margin for error after this match.

But what will certainly both MI is their skipper's prolonged lean patch as 184 runs from 10 games with five scores of less than 10 and only two scores above 40 will set some panic in the ranks.

Not to forget, coming down the batting order at No. 3 didn't work as an indiscreet lap-scoop off Deepak Chahar didn't work at all for the skipper. But no amount of praise will be enough for Pathirana, who literally bottled the MI batters during the death overs as he didn't concede a single boundary in his four-over spell.

In the MI innings, a maiden half-century in IPL by left-handed batter Nehal Wadhera (64, 51 balls, 8x4, 1x6) and his half-century partnerships with Suryakumar Yadav (26) and Tristan Stubbs (20) helped salvage things for MI, which lost three wickets by the third over and reach 139 for 8.