Why some of the Mumbai Indian players are joining the 'The jumpsuit club'

Mumbai Indians team management has come up with a new way to punish players for their lack of punctuality. Recently, Mumbai Indians posted a video on social media in which some of the MI players are seen wearing jumpsuits and captioned it with, “Lesson learnt – No one wants to be in The Jumpsuit Club.”

The first bunch of players who got punished by the franchise were Akash Madhwal, Nehal Vadhera and Cameron Green. In the video MI bowler Akash Madhwal is dressed up in a jumpsuit rather than a team jersey and he confirmed that he got late during the time of departure as he was sleeping at that time.

Watch the video here: