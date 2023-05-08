Why some of the Mumbai Indian players are joining the 'The jumpsuit club'

2 Min(s) Read
Recently, Mumbai Indians posted a video on social media in which some of the MI players are seen wearing jumpsuits and captioned it with, “Lesson learnt – No one wants to be in The Jumpsuit Club.”
Mumbai Indians team management has come up with a new way to punish players for their lack of punctuality. Recently, Mumbai Indians posted a video on social media in which some of the MI players are seen wearing jumpsuits and captioned it with, “Lesson learnt – No one wants to be in The Jumpsuit Club.”
Recommended ArticlesView All
Food For Thought: Affordable medicines — former Health Secretary Dr Prasada Rao on how to reduce out-of-pocket expenditure
May 8, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Tata Starbucks bets on localised, smaller sized offerings amid aggressive expansion plans
May 8, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Here is why tyre stocks had a firm grip on the street last week
May 8, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
NEET UG 2023: Last-minute tips, important topics and more — all in this preparation checklist
May 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
The first bunch of players who got punished by the franchise were Akash Madhwal, Nehal Vadhera and Cameron Green. In the video MI bowler Akash Madhwal is dressed up in a jumpsuit rather than a team jersey and he confirmed that he got late during the time of departure as he was sleeping at that time.
Watch the video here:
When they asked Nehal why he was in the jumpsuit he said, “Last time, I came in Slippers instead of Shoes.” Mumbai Indians star all-rounder Cameron Green was also one of the fellow members who broke the team rule, he was welcomed by his fellow teammate Nehal Wadhera and said, “Welcome to the Jumpsuit Club!”.
Lesson learnt 👨🏫 - No one wants to be in "The jumpsuit club" 😂#OneFamily #MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #TATAIPL #IPL2023 MI TV pic.twitter.com/tzt4UbJ993— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 8, 2023