In the last encounter between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Gujarat Titans (GT), Yash Dayal was hit for five sixes by Rinku Singh which turned into an ultimate last-ball finisher. Cricket fans couldn't stop raving about that IPL game and why not? That night Rinku Singh took the game home but also brought the spotlight on the bowler who faced the burnt of it - Yash Dayal.

Apparently, the Gujarat Titans left-arm pacer hasn't played after that match which gave way to a lot of speculations about his mental as well as physical health. Recently, his teammate and wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha said that Dayal's illness has nothing to do with Singh's performance in that game. The speculations started resurfacing as KKR take on GT in their home ground Eden Gardens on Saturday in the first match of the weekend.

"His illness has nothing to getting hit for five sixes. It's not game related. He has been suffering from heat fever. He has been unwell. Mentally he is okay. You have to face such situations. He didn't get his Yorkers right that night. We all have boosted him up. He's better now. There is no connection with this match," Saha said.

Saha's statement came as a contradiction to what GT captain Hardik Pandya said after their comfortable win against Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. When asked about his health status of Dayal, the captain revealed that Dayal's "condition is still not good enough".

“I can’t confirm his chances of playing again this season," Hardik said when enquired about Dayal during the post-match show. "He fell ill and lost 7-8 kilos after that match. There was a spread of viral infection during that period and also due to the pressure he had faced, his condition is presently not good enough to take the field. Someone’s loss is someone’s gain at the end of the day. It is going to take a long time before we see him on the field,” Hardik added.