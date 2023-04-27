Why is Sawai Mansingh Stadium special to MS Dhoni?

MS Dhoni recalled the 183-run knock he played against Sri Lanka in Jaipur as he expressed gratitude to the overwhelming support he received from the spectators at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Thursday.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni went down the memory lane to recall his special connection with the Sawai Mansingh International Stadium in Jaipur after his team’s loss to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the venue on Thursday.

The visitors fell short of the Sanju Samson-led team’s target by 32 runs but they were in for a pleasant surprise with a large majority of the attending crowd sporting yellow jerseys to offer their support to Dhoni.

The former India World Cup-winning captain acknowledged the overwhelming backing that he received from the spectators as he reminisced his early days in international cricket and touched upon one of his most iconic knocks for the national team in this ground.

MS Dhoni said, "Sawai Mansingh Stadium is a special venue for me, that 183 made sure I get chances for a year for India. It's very close to my heart". pic.twitter.com/cKQALudvJc — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 27, 2023

“This is a very special venue, my first ODI hundred in Vizag gave me 10 games but the 183 I made here gave me another one year in international cricket. It was great to be back here,” Dhoni said, talking about his mammoth 183-run knock against Sri Lanka in Jaipur on October 31, 2005.

Dhoni had smashed an incredible 183* off 145 deliveries against a Sri Lankan attack comprising the likes of Chaminda Vass, Muttiah Muralitharan, Dilhara Fernando amongst others. Chasing 303, he was promoted to number three by then skipper Sourav Ganguly and Dhoni repaid that trust by seeing off the game and taking India over the finishing line through his terrific ton.

Till date, that knock continues to remain one of the highest individual scores by a batsman in ODI cricket and Dhoni quickly developed a cult status amongst the fans after that innings.

Meanwhile, CSK succumbed to their third loss of the current season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and their second straight defeat to RR as they were outplayed in both batting and bowling by the home side. They next face the Punjab Kings at Chepauk on Sunday.