Why has ICC prepared two pitches for the WTC Final?

The alternative pitch will come into play only if the primary deck ends up being damaged. The two captains have been informed of this development beforehand. The match will be shifted to the second pitch only after both the skippers give their nod for the same. The match will continue on the same track if the teams want so or the game will be called off with no result declared.

The World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and Australia at The Oval in London is not devoid of any controversies. Apparently, the International Cricket Council (ICC) rang in an important change in the Playing Conditions under Section 6.4 of their rulebook to prepare a second pitch for the summit clash.

Hence, there are two tracks fit to host the grand finale. The need for the same arose from a threat given out by oil protestors, who have given a warning about damaging the pitch during the course of the game.

Meanwhile, Australia brought curtains down to Day One of the WTC final by putting up 327/3 on the board. Southpaw Travis Head is unbeaten in the crease at 146 runs and batting talisman Steve Smith is inching closer to a ton as well. Smith is just five runs short of bringing up his 31st Test century.

On the other hand, the Indian team management copped a lot of criticism for dropping the ICC No. 1 ranked Test bowler Ravichandran Ashwin for this all-important finale. The think-tank went in with four pacers and a spin-bowling all-rounder in Ravindra Jadeja considering the green top and overcast conditions on the opening day of the Test. However, the pitch relatively eased out for batting as the day progressed and the Indian side arguably missed out on Ashwin’s guile and experience in the second and the third sessions of the day.