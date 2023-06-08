CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeWhy has ICC prepared two pitches for the WTC Final? News

Why has ICC prepared two pitches for the WTC Final?

Why has ICC prepared two pitches for the WTC Final?
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Tarkesh Jha  Jun 8, 2023 10:49:57 AM IST (Updated)

The alternative pitch will come into play only if the primary deck ends up being damaged. The two captains have been informed of this development beforehand. The match will be shifted to the second pitch only after both the skippers give their nod for the same. The match will continue on the same track if the teams want so or the game will be called off with no result declared.

The World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and Australia at The Oval in London is not devoid of any controversies. Apparently, the International Cricket Council (ICC) rang in an important change in the Playing Conditions under Section 6.4 of their rulebook to prepare a second pitch for the summit clash.

Hence, there are two tracks fit to host the grand finale. The need for the same arose from a threat given out by oil protestors, who have given a warning about damaging the pitch during the course of the game.
Also Read:
WTC Final: How have spinners R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja fared in England?
The alternative pitch will come into play only if the primary deck ends up being damaged. The two captains have been informed of this development beforehand. The match will be shifted to the second pitch only after both the skippers give their nod for the same. The match will continue on the same track if the teams want so or the game will be called off with no result declared.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X