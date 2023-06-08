Why has ICC prepared two pitches for the WTC Final?

The alternative pitch will come into play only if the primary deck ends up being damaged. The two captains have been informed of this development beforehand. The match will be shifted to the second pitch only after both the skippers give their nod for the same. The match will continue on the same track if the teams want so or the game will be called off with no result declared.

The World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and Australia at The Oval in London is not devoid of any controversies. Apparently, the International Cricket Council (ICC) rang in an important change in the Playing Conditions under Section 6.4 of their rulebook to prepare a second pitch for the summit clash.

Hence, there are two tracks fit to host the grand finale. The need for the same arose from a threat given out by oil protestors, who have given a warning about damaging the pitch during the course of the game.

The alternative pitch will come into play only if the primary deck ends up being damaged. The two captains have been informed of this development beforehand. The match will be shifted to the second pitch only after both the skippers give their nod for the same. The match will continue on the same track if the teams want so or the game will be called off with no result declared.