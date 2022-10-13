Why fast bowler Umran Malik will not be able to join India's 2022 T20 World Cup squad in Australia

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Young fast bowlers Umran Malik and Kuldeep had breakout seasons in IPL 2022 and were poised to fly Down Under to join the Indian squad as net bowlers.

Umran Malik, the fast bowler who caught the world's attention with his blistering pace in the IPL 2022 season, will not be joining the Indian squad for the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

Malik was expected to join the Indian squad for the World Cup as a net bowler to help the Indian batters get accustomed to the fast bowling they are likely to face during the course of the tournament. Accompanying Malik in the nets would have been Kuldeep Sen. Like Malik, Sen is also a fast bowler who had a breakthrough season in IPL 2022 and was poised to fly Down Under as a net bowler.

But the pace duo will now stay back in India.

The reason the two speedsters are not able to join the Indian squad in Australia is because of a delay in their visas for Australia.

The two bowlers have not received their visas yet and as a result the troika of Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur have been sent to Australia. It is also understood that one of these three bowlers will be chosen to replace injured Jasprit Bumrah in the main squad which at present has only 14 members.

The BCCI had planned to send Malik and Sen as the net bowlers but because they were not initially named either in the main squad or as backup players there was a delay in processing their visas.

Malik who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL was the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the IPL 2022 season with 22 scalps while Sen in his debut season for Rajasthan Royals picked 8 wickets from 7 appearances.

Post the IPL season Sen had to wait for his maiden call-up in the national squad but Malik was fast-tracked into India's T20I squad for the two-match series against Ireland in June.

