Why did the BCCI fine KKR captain Nitish Rana Rs 24 lakh after their win against CSK?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reprimanded Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Nitish Rana for breaching the Indian Premier League (IPL) Code of Conduct in the team’s victory against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk on Sunday.

Rana has been fined Rs 24 lakh whereas every member of the playing XI and the impact substitute has been charged Rs 6 lakh or 25 per cent of the match fee, whichever is lesser, for maintaining a slow over rate in the game against the four-time IPL champions. The southpaw has been fined additionally given that this is their second offence this season.

“As it was his team’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Rana has been fined Rs. 24 lakh and each member of the Playing XI, including the impact substitute, is fined Rs. 6 lakh or 25 percent of the match fee, whichever is lesser,” the league mentioned in its official statement.