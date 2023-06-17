Why did Ravichandran Ashwin contemplate retiring from international cricket in 2023?

Ashwin has been in the news lately after he was dropped from the Indian playing XI for the World Test Championship (WTC) final. The move from the team management drew criticism from several quarters with stalwarts like Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar expressing their disappointment over the same. India opted to go in with four pacers, preferring the likes of Shardul Thakur and Umesh Yadav over Ashwin, who is the ICC No. 1 ranked Test bowler currently.
Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has revealed that he contemplated hanging up his boots as an international cricketer after the Border-Gavaskar Trophy held earlier this year. Ashwin, a veteran of 92 Tests who has picked 474 wickets in red-ball cricket, explained that his knee injury was worsening starting from the Test series in Bangladesh in December.
He had to remodel his action to reduce the pain but had informed his wife of contemplating retirement after the series against the touring Australian unit. Ashwin starred in the series as he scalped 25 dismissals and shared the Player of the Series award with his spin-bowling partner Ravindra Jadeja.
Also Read:
R Ashwin drops six points, tied with England fast bowler James Anderson as No. 1 Test bowler in ICC rankings
“I came home from Bangladesh and told my wife I might retire after the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in February. I was struggling with knee issues and wanted to change my action. After each delivery, I had a pop in my knee, and it actually swelled up,” Ashwin said in a recent interview. He added, “I changed my action to the one I used during my early years. I went to Bangalore, took injections, and slowly the pain faded away.”
The spinner too has broken his silence over the issue, claiming that he would have ideally wanted to represent the country in the summit clash considering that he played a role in steering the team toward the grand finale. “I would have loved to play the final against Australia, as I played a part in getting the team to the final. In the 2021 finals, I took four wickets,” Ashwin mentioned recently.
