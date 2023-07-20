Why did Pakistani star Ayesha Naseem retire from international cricket at 18?

The top-order batter was leading a promising career as she demonstrated tremendous power-hitting skills in her brief stint with the senior national team. She has represented Pakistan 33 times in the international arena and her record speaks highly of her calibre and talent.

Ayesha Naseem, 18, has hung her boots from cricket as she informed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that she wants to live her life according to Islam. “I'm leaving cricket and want to live my life according to Islam,” Ayesha is reported to have told the PCB.

The top-order batter was leading a promising career as she demonstrated tremendous power-hitting skills in her brief stint with the senior national team. She has represented Pakistan 33 times in the international arena and her record speaks highly of her calibre and talent.

Also Read:

In 30 games, she has scored 369 runs for Pakistan at an average of 18.45 at a strike rate of 128.12. She has also played four ODIs and also complements her batting with some medium pace bowling.

Ayesha has played several quickfire knocks in her short career that has caught the attention of the cricketing fraternity. First, she broke into the limelight for scoring 45 runs off 33 deliveries against West Indies in June 2021. Earlier this year, she hit three boundaries along with a maximum in an innings against Australia.

Now that’s some serious talent . https://t.co/P5HS9XkkTS — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) January 25, 2023

The six was enough evidence of the sheer big-hitting abilities that she possesses. It led to former Pakistani skipper Wasim Akram applauding her for the same. “Now that's some serious talent,” Akram had tweeted back then.

The PCB has not come out with an official statement on the development yet. The Pakistan women’s team will next host their South African counterparts for a three-match T20I and ODI series each in September.