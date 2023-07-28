Why did India withdraw its wushu team from partcipating in the World University Games in China?

Unlike the Olympics or the Asian Games, the accreditation for the World University Games is to be collected in the host country itself. Hence, players and the support staff have to apply for visas basis the invite received from the organisers.

India has withdrawn its wushu team from participating in the World University Games at Chengdu in China on Friday. The Chinese authorities had issued stapled visas instead of the regular ones to three athletes from Arunachal Pradesh, namely: Nyeman Wangsu, Onilu Tega, and Mepung Lamgu.

Stapled visas indicate that China does not recognise India’s sovereignty over the north-eastern state and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has hit out at the same in its weekly briefing.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “It has come to our notice that stapled visas were issued to some of our citizens representing the country in an international sporting event in China. This is unacceptable and we have lodged our strong protest with the Chinese side reiterating our consistent position on the matter. India deserves the right to suitably respond to such actions.”

Wushu team coach Raghvendra Singh told CNN News18 revealed that the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) stopped the three aforementioned athletes on their tracks at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in New Delhi on Friday. The Indian contingent included eight players in total and the entire team has now been held back from participating in the tournament due to this controversy.

Unlike the Olympics or the Asian Games, the accreditation for the World University Games is to be collected in the host country itself. Hence, players and the support staff have to apply for visas basis the invite received from the organisers. The wushu players visited the visa application center on July 17.

Everyone from the contingent received their visas on July 20 but the three athletes from Arunachal Pradesh were asked to revisit the centre on July 24. They were then handed the stapled visa on Wednesday.

The Chinese embassy had previously issued similar stapled visas to an official of the Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWF) along with a player from Arunachal Pradesh who was traveling to the country to participate in a grand prix event back in 2011.