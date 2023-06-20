Why did India refuse the chance to host Lionel Messi’s Argentina for a friendly?

The World Cup champions enjoyed immense support in Asian countries during the Qatar 2022 WC and to honor their fans, the popular football club wanted to use two available slots for friendlies during the ongoing international window.

All India Football Federation (AIFF) received a proposal to host a friendly from Lionel Messi’s Argentine football team as Argentina FA was looking to host one big game in South Asia. The World Cup champions enjoyed immense support in Asian countries during the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar and to honour their fans, the popular football club wanted to use two available slots for friendlies during the ongoing international window.

AIFF secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran confirmed to TOI that hosting such a popular team was not possible in India due to lack of capital. “The Argentina FA reached out to us for a friendly, but it was just not possible to arrange such a huge sum. For such a match to happen here, we need the backing of a strong partner. The kind of money that Argentina command is huge and we have limitations in terms of our economic situation in football," he said.

As per the reports, Argentina's appearance fees have touched a whopping total of $4-5 million (approx. Rs 32-40 crore) after winning the World Cup in 2022. Argentina had proposed to play their two friendlies in India and in Bangladesh in the month of June, but reportedly, both nations couldn't come up with the required funding on such short notice therefore they played against Australia and Indonesia.

In Jakarta, Argentina struggled to create chances without Lionel Messi in the team as it laboured to a 2-0 win over Indonesia in a friendly on Monday, with both goals coming from defensive-minded players.

Holding midfielder Leandro Paredes scored a long-range opener in the first half just as the team was growing frustrated at its inability to break down a team ranked 149th in the world. Tottenham defender Cristian Romero added the second soon after the break.

Messi, who scored in a 2-1 win over Australia in Beijing on Thursday, was allowed to return home early by coach Lionel Scaloni in order to rest. The 35-year-old Messi is expected to make his debut for Inter Miami in July after leaving Paris Saint-Germain for the MLS club earlier this month.

