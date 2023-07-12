Why did FIFA impose a transfer ban on Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr?

The club didn’t pay £3,90,000 as a part of the transfer that brought Musa from the Premier League to Saudi five years ago. The FIFA transfer stands for three windows. They can get the ban uplifted by making a certain payment, which they might do considering that several Saudi clubs are making multiple big-ticket acquisitions this summer.

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) has banned Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr from registering any new players due to their failure of paying add-ons for the transfer deal of Nigerian international Ahmed Musa from Leicester City in 2018.

The club didn’t pay £3,90,000 as a part of the transfer that brought Musa from the Premier League to Saudi five years ago. The FIFA transfer stands for three windows. They can get the ban uplifted by making a certain payment, which they might do considering that several Saudi clubs are making multiple big-ticket acquisitions this summer.

Al-Nassr made heads turn when they acquired Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo for £173 million in December. They finished the previous season at the second spot in the standings, having garnered 67 points in 30 games with 20 wins to their name. They were five points behind champions Al-Ittihad and this transfer window is critical for them to boost their silverware prospects in the coming campaign.

They have already begun the process of strengthening their roster, having roped in Marcelo Brozovic from Inter Milan. Meanwhile, other Saudi clubs have been securing the signature of promising talents from Europe. Champions League winners like Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante have joined Al-Ittihad whereas ex-Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has signed up with Al Ahli. Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech was reported to join Al-Nassr but that move will now be on standstill given this transfer ban.

The next season of the Saudi Pro League will begin on August 11 and Al-Nassr have already begun their pre-season preparations for the same. Ronaldo too has begun his pre-season preparations as the team works hard to give a tussle to Al-Ittihad for the top spot in the table in 2023/24.