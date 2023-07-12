Why did FIFA impose a transfer ban on Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr?

The club didn’t pay £3,90,000 as a part of the transfer that brought Musa from the Premier League to Saudi five years ago. The FIFA transfer stands for three windows. They can get the ban uplifted by making a certain payment, which they might do considering that several Saudi clubs are making multiple big-ticket acquisitions this summer.

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) has banned Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr from registering any new players due to their failure of paying add-ons for the transfer deal of Nigerian international Ahmed Musa from Leicester City in 2018.

The club didn’t pay £3,90,000 as a part of the transfer that brought Musa from the Premier League to Saudi five years ago. The FIFA transfer stands for three windows. They can get the ban uplifted by making a certain payment, which they might do considering that several Saudi clubs are making multiple big-ticket acquisitions this summer.

Transfer news LIVE ✍️Al Nassr slapped with FIFA player registration ban for failing to pay Leicester cash owed as part of Ahmed Musa deal#LCFC⬇️⬇️⬇️https://t.co/F1JTfSV1MG pic.twitter.com/QVmxGdtauY — Daily Record Sport (@Record_Sport) July 12, 2023

Al-Nassr made heads turn when they acquired Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo for £173 million in December. They finished the previous season at the second spot in the standings, having garnered 67 points in 30 games with 20 wins to their name. They were five points behind champions Al-Ittihad and this transfer window is critical for them to boost their silverware prospects in the coming campaign.