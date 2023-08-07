Why August 7 is celebrated as National Javelin Day in India

It was on August 7 2021, that Chopra hurled javelin at a distance of 87.58m during the men's Javelin Throw final of the Tokyo Games to win the gold medal. Chopra scripted history as it was India's first-ever gold medal in Track and Field events in Olympic

August 7 is celebrated as National Javelin Day in India. The Athletics Federation of India, the apex body for the athletics in India, took the decision to celebrate August 7 as the National Javelin Day to commemorate Neeraj Chopra's historic gold medal during the Tokyo Olympics.

It was on August 7 2021, that Chopra hurled javelin at a distance of 87.58m during the men's Javelin Throw final of the Tokyo Games to win the gold medal. Chopra scripted history as it was India's first-ever gold medal in Track and Field events in Olympics. With the gold medal at Tokyo, Chopra also became the second individual gold medalist from India after Abhinav Bindra's gold-medal winning performance at the 2008 Beijing Games.

#Rewind2021 Ending the year with a golden memory created by javelin superstar Neeraj Chopra! 😍🥇#Tokyo2020 | #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/2FRL0qF7od— Olympic Khel (@OlympicKhel) December 31, 2021

“Apart from celebrating Neeraj’s feat, AFI will also promote the sport at the grassroots level through this initiative,” AFI President Adille J. Sumariwalla had said while declaring August 7 as the National Javelin Day.

Since winning the gold medal 25-year-old Chopra has produced two other historic firsts last year. In July 2022 Chopra became the first Indian athlete to clinch a silver medal at the World Athletics Championships with a throw of 88.13m. Chopra then capped off 2022 by being the first India to win the prestigious Diamond League by winning the Diamond League Final in Zurich with a throw of 89.09.

Chopra is currently preparing for this year's World Athletics Championships and the Asian Games.