Why are wrestlers like Olympians Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik protesting

Wrestlers in India are protesting against the alleged high-handedness of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and its president. Olympians Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games winner Vinesh Phogat, world championship medallist Sarita Mor, Commonwealth Games winner Sumit Malik, Sangeeta Phogat, Satyawart Malik, Jitender Kinha were among 30 wrestlers who were protested at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Wednesday.

The wrestlers said that they were protesting against the WFI as well as the dictatorial manner in which its president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was running the organisation. Sharan Singh is also a Member of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh’s Kaiserganj. Sharan Singh has presided over the organisation since 2011.

While the wrestlers have not outright stated their demands to the public, they have made their frustrations with the WFI and Sharan Singh clear.

“Sportspersons work hard to win medals for the country, but the federation has done nothing but let us down. Players are being harassed by imposing arbitrary laws,” tweeted Sakshi Malik.

Other wrestlers joined the chorus.

“The player wants self-respect and prepares for the Olympics and big games with full vigour, but if the federation does not support them, the morale breaks down. But now we will not bow down. Will fight for our rights,” wrote Vinesh Phogat on Twitter.

The protests come on the heel of the National Wrestling Championships 2022, which concluded last month. Sarita Mor and Sangeeta Phogat retained their titles by winning gold at the event. However, the event was skipped by many of the bigger names in wrestling. In response to this snub, the WFI decided to give a preference to NWC winners for international events instead of previous performers at such events.

“We wanted the top wrestlers to participate in the event, but the likes of Bajrang, Sakshi and Vinesh decided to give it a miss,” Asit Saha, Vice-President WFI, told The Quint. “We only found it right that those who participated, and won medals at the National Wrestling Championships should be preferred in international events.”

Another official stated that the tiff may be due to the WFI asking all athletes to compete in trials to be selected for World Championships. “We are not aware they were going to protest. It might be due to the fact that wrestlers have to take part in trials to select the team for the world championships,” a WFI spokesperson told Sportstar.