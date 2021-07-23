Who's that solitary figure on a treadmill in Olympics opening ceremony? Find out here

After many false starts, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics finally got off the ground on July 23. The Games have been delayed by over a year by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has limited fans from being physically present at the venues. However, all that did not come in the way of the opening ceremony, which began at 4.30 pm IST.

At the opening ceremony, one particular individual in white walking out with the Japanese flag caught the attention of viewers all over the world. The reason? The woman was running all alone on a treadmill, a symbol of the times and events of the 19 months.

But who is the woman on the treadmill? She is Arisa Tsubata, a Japanese national.

Tsubata, a healthcare professional, was training for a year to take part in the middleweight boxing event in the most prestigious sporting event in the world. However, the 27-year old’s dreams were shattered when the International Olympic Committee (IOC) cancelled the boxing qualifier which determines who would qualify for the event.

The IOC, instead, decided to admit 53 boxers based on its world rankings since 2017.

For Tsubata, who had only started boxing three years ago, the news was devastating. With IOC’s decision, Tsubata, who had won the national Japanese boxing championship in her weight class, was not even able to qualify, let alone compete.

"It’s very disappointing. I had been working so hard for a year after the postponement of the Olympics, and it’s so frustrating that I don’t even have the right to compete," she told News18 in a recent interview.

The nurse had even taken a break from her career; going for a lower-paying job in order to focus on her training. A solitary Tsubata and her dashed hopes resonated with millions of viewers when she took to the treadmill in the opening ceremony.

“Apart, but not alone. With the emergence of COVID-19, many athletes had to train for this moment in isolation. But they were always connected by their hope and shared passion,” was the tweet shared by the official Olympics Twitter handle with Tsubata’s iconic picture.

Tokyo 2020 has been mired in controversy , with many questioning whether the Games needed to take place in the middle of the pandemic, even as Tokyo sees a spike in COVID-19 cases.