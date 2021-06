Fans aren’t the only ones excited about the European Football Championship 2020. Bookies too can’t wait for the tournament to begin as Euro 2020 is like a huge pie for them. The global sports betting market was worth around $85 billion in 2019, according to reports. As the tournament starts, odds are already being placed at a frenetic pace.

Best Bets on Teams

Bookies are expecting current FIFA World Champions, France, to take the European trophy home as well. Les Bleus’ star-studded squad is expected to climb to the top in the ‘group of death’ with Germany, Portugal and underdogs Hungary.

Apart from France, bookies also have their eye on England. Many are looking to England to win it all with solid performances in the previous World Cup and an emotional story to add to the action.

While Belgium doesn’t have the same story or prior success, it is currently the No. 1 ranked team in the world by FIFA. As befits its rank, the odds are pretty good for Belgium to score the European championship, but questions about the team’s performance against stronger opponents remain. In the lead-up to the tournament, Belgium had a strong showing with Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku showing their worth.

Defending champions Portugal have favourable odds but they are nowhere near the favourites. Germany are on par with Portugal, according to the bookies.

Golden Boot Odds