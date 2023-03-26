Who is Saweety Bora, the leading boxer who bagged the second gold for India at Women's World Boxing Championship

Saweety had settled for a silver nine years ago, when she defeated some big names to reach the finals of World Championship. This time, the 30-year-old made no compromises in her battle with Wang Lina, the 2018 World Champion.

At the IBA World Women's Boxing Championship in New Delhi on Saturday, Saweety Boora defeated China's Wang Lina to win the gold medal in the 75-81 kg category. The light heavyweight fighter defeated her Chinese opponent in a fantastic performance, and India won both of the day's finals by scores of 4-3.

Similar to Round 1, Boora patiently awaited an opening before attempting to strike Wang Lina. The Chinese boxer also took a straight shot during the fight, but Boora still prevailed and won the second round by a similar margin.

In the final round, Wang Lina showed some counterattack, but the Indian upped the ante and kept her energy for the last minute throttle.

Who is Saweety Bora?

Before switching to boxing on the suggestion of her father, who preferred that she excel in an individual sport rather than a team one, Saweety Boora was a state-level kabaddi player.

Farmer Mahender Singh's daughter, Saweety first encountered many challenges and rejection from her family. She was required to stop playing kabaddi and move out of Haryana if she wanted to continue a career, in addition to completing all of her training on ploughed fields.

Saweety entered the first round with caution. She held the position for the first minute before unleashing an attack of blows on her opponent. She stayed on strategy the entire round and won it 3-2.

Saweety had settled for a silver nine years ago, when she defeated some big names to reach the finals of World Championship. This time, the 30-year-old made no compromises in her battle with Wang Lina, the 2018 World Champion.

On Boora’s victory India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated her through a tweet.

On Boora's victory India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated her through a tweet.

Exceptional performance by @saweetyboora! Proud of her for winning the Gold Medal in Women's Boxing World Championships. Her success will inspire many upcoming athletes. pic.twitter.com/6gMwyXjYpX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 25, 2023

Saweety is posted as Inspector in the Pr. CCIT Region, Delhi was also congratulated by the Income Tax Department of India.

Income Tax Department proudly congratulates Ms. @saweetyboora for winning Gold Medal in the 81 kg category at Women’s World Boxing Championship 2023 in New Delhi. Ms. Saweety is posted as Inspector in the Pr. CCIT Region, Delhi. @incometaxdelhi pic.twitter.com/5rS0EtISl1— Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) March 26, 2023

Earlier, Nitu Ghanghas secured a unanimous decision win against Mongolia's Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg to clinch a gold in the 45-48 kg category finals.

With this victory, Saweety became the seventh Indian boxer to be crowned world champion.

The other fighters who have won the world title include Mary Kom, who has won it six times (2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010, and 2018), Sarita Devi, Jenny RL, Lekha KC, Nikhat Zareen (2022), and Nitu (2023).

Nikhat and Lovlina will compete in the finals on the last day of the World Boxing Championships.

(With inputs from PTI)