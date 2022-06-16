Who is Paavo Nurmi, the athlete after whom Finland's track and field games are named?

Indian Olympic sensation Neeraj Chopra broke his own national record at the Paavo Nurmi Games with 89.30m javelin throw. The 2022 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting in Finland's Turku is named after one of the country’s greatest track athletes Paavo Nurmi. Here’s more about the legendary Finnish athlete.

Who is Paavo Nurmi?

Paavo Johannes Nurmi was a Finnish track athlete, who dominated long-distance running in the 1920s. He won nine gold medals in three Olympic Games (1920, 1924, 1928), and three silver medals as well. He was part of the group of Finnish athletes who were nicknamed “the Flying Finns”. He held the world record for the mile run (4 min 10.4 sec) for eight years (1923-31). During his track and field career, he established 25 world records at various distances.

Early life and career

Born on July 13, 1897, in Turku, a port town of Finland, Nurmi belonged to a working class family. The son of a carpenter, Nurmi first started running through the Finnish forests at the age of nine. After his father died, Nurmi left school when he was 12 to provide for his family. He worked on docks and was a filer in an engineering shop for four years before joining the army.

Nurmi was inspired by his hero, Hannes Kolehmainen, to become an athlete. Hannes Kolehmainen brought Finland to international attention at the 1912 Stockholm Olympics by winning three gold medals in long-distance events. Nurmi, who was 15 years old at the time, soon bought his first pair of running shoes and started training.

Due to his disciplined training, Nurmi flourished during his military service, and set several national records. He went on to make his international debut at the 1920 Summer Olympics. He won a silver medal in the 5000 m and took gold in the 10,000 m and the cross-country events.

In 1923, he became the first runner to hold simultaneous world records in the mile, 5,000 m, and the 10,000 m races. This is a record that has never been repeated since.

He also set world records for the 1,500 m and the 5,000 m with just an hour between the races. In 1924 Summer Olympics, he took gold medals in both distances in less than two hours. Seemingly unaffected by the Paris heatwave, he won five gold medals in all his races.

He made US tours towards the end of his career. However, he struggled with injuries and motivation issues after his US tour in 1925. He then turned his attention to longer distances, and broke the record for one hour run and 25 mile marathon events.

He intended to end his career with a marathon gold medal, like his idol Kolehmainen had. However, due to a controversial case with the IAAF, he failed to do so. He was suspended from the 1932 Games by an IAAF council as he was not considered as an amateur. He never became a professional, but his suspension became definite in 1934 and he retired from running.

Nurmi later coached Finnish runners, raised funds for Finland during the Winter War, worked as a building contractor and stock trader before he became one of the richest persons in Finland. He was among the first athletes to be nominated in the IAAF Hall of Fame.

He returned to the Olympic arena as the lighter of the Olympic Flame at the 1952 Summer Olympics in Helsinki, Finland. Paavo Nurmi died in Helsinki on October 2, 1973, at the age of 76.

Paavo Nurmi Games

The first Paavo Nurmi Games were organised in 1957 as a 60th birthday present to Paavo Nurmi. The tradition of the Paavo Nurmi games has carried on and the event is held every year at the Paavo Nurmi Stadium named after the legendary runner.