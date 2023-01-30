Ranked number 1 in the world in 2003, Nooshin Al Khadeer was one of the most vital players of the Indian women’s cricket team. She played her last T20I match for the Indian team in 2008 against Australia in Sydney and the last ODI match of her career in 2012 against Australia at Wankhede. In her last series, she took her 100th wicket in ODIs.

The Indian U-19 women's team created history by lifting its first-ever ICC trophy on Sunday with a seven-wicket win over England in the U-19 T20 World Cup final in South Africa. The win is extra special for head coach Nooshin Al Khadeer, who was a member of the Indian women’s team that finished runners-up in the 2005 World Cup.

Nooshin and other staff members worked with the U-19 players at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru before the World Cup. After the victory, she said, “This is a moment we have waited for very long. We have a very good future,” as per a report by Hindustan Times.

Who is Nooshin Al Khadeer?

Nooshin Al Khadeer is a former Indian spinner/batsman who played in the women’s cricket team from 2002 to 2012. She has 100 ODI wickets to her name and played a vital role in the team during her illustrious 10-year career.

She started her career as a medium-pace bowler and rose to glory as one of India’s finest off-spinners. She was ranked number 1 in the world in 2003 and was always considered one of the most vital players of the Indian women’s cricket team.

Career

Nooshin Al Khadeer debuted in 2002. She has been a regular member of the Indian team ever since.

As an economical bowler, she consistently performed well and in 2003 she was ranked number 1 in the world as the leading wicket-taker.

Her economy rate in the 2005 World Cup in South Africa was 3.05, and she played an instrumental role in taking India into the final, where they lost to Australia.

She played her last T20I match for the Indian team in 2008 against Australia in Sydney and the last ODI match of her career in 2012 against Australia at Wankhede. In her last series, she took her 100th wicket in ODIs.

Hanging up her boots as a player, she took the role of a coach and continues to serve the game.

As a coach, Nooshin led the Railways team to two titles in the 2021-22 season and the Supernovas to victory in the Women’s IPL 2022.