Who is Mehidy Hasan Miraz, star of India-Bangladesh cricket match?

Mehidy Hasan Miraz was not out at 38 runs against India at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday, December 4

Bangladesh cricket team scripted a fabulous victory over India at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday, December 4, buoyed by an unbeaten 51-run 10th wicket stand by Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mustafizur Rahman.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz was not out at 38 runs, while Mustafizur Rahman made 10 runs to guide Bangladesh home against India in a nail-biting finish on Sunday.

The architect of the victory, Mehidy Hasan, said he believed that he could win it for Bangladesh even though it was difficult.

“Maybe people will call me pagol (mad), but I had the honest belief that we could win. I only focused on winning the game. I kept telling myself that I can do this,” ESPNCricinfo quoted Mehidy as saying after the match.

Mehidi Hasan Miraz was born in Barisal on October 25, 1997. However, he grew up in Daulatpur on the outskirts of Khulna city. His parents wanted him to focus on academics, but Miraz took to playing cricket.

He learnt to spin the ball from former Bangladesh player Sheikh Salahuddin, who was regarded as the best off-spinner of his generation.

Miraz emerged as one of the brightest young cricketers in the country when he captained Bangladesh in the Under-19 World Cup in 2014 at the age of 16.

He was selected to lead the team again in ICC U19 World Cup 2016. The team made it to the semi-finals, where it lost to West Indies U19 who eventually became the champions. Miraz made his first-class debut for Khulna against Rajshahi Division in February 2015.

Miraz is a right-hand batsman and a right-arm off-break bowler. He has a quiet bowling action which has yielded him many wickets at the U-19 and first-class levels.

