Who is Kush Maini, the Indian racer who got his first podium in FIA F3?

Indian racer Kush Maini drove a very mature and balanced race to secure his maiden podium in FIA Formula 3, finishing third in the Budapest feature race. He secured his largest points haul since making his debut earlier this year.

Maini started P7 on the grid and worked his way up through the field in a wet-to-drying race that saw many drivers, including the championship leader, make mistakes. Maini kept his cool and combed through the field to get to the final podium spot by the end.

P7 to the podium in todays sprint race! So relieved to finally get the result we deserve. Massive thank you to @officialmpmotorsport for the amazing car! And thank you all for all the lovely messages and support 🇮🇳👊🏽 #proudindian #india #fiaf3 #HungarianGP pic.twitter.com/8YhIcO9ArV — Kush Maini (@kmainiofficial) July 30, 2022

Kush Maini previously competed in British F3, where he finished second overall in 2020 and F3 Asia. This year, he stepped up to FIA F3 with MP sports racing team.

Who is Kush Maini?

Kush Maini was born in Bengaluru to a family with racing history. He grew up watching his dad, Gautam Maini, a former Formula 3 racer and his elder brother, Arjun Maini, who is also a racer. Following the footsteps of his father and brother, Kush also launched himself into the world of racing at the age of seven.

At age 16, Kush’s journey kicked off in 2007 with karting. He showed the talent he possessed in 2011 with a title-winning campaign as he won all six rounds of the Indian National Karting Championship in the Micro Max category.

He continued his glorious journey as he finished runner-up in the Junior Max category in 2012, before his timely move to the European karting circuit. In Europe, Kush impressed everyone in the World Karting Series.

In 2013, Kush became the first Indian to win a race in the 60 Mini class. He finished 2nd overall in the WSK Euro Series and 3rd overall in the WSK Masters Series (karting). In 2014 he finished 4th overall in the 2014 CIK-FIA World Karting Championship, and in 2015 he became the vice-champion of the WSK Gold Cup and the first Asian to win the Trofeo Andrea Margutti.

In 2018, Kush achieved a 3rd overall position in the BRDC British Formula 3 Championship, with one race win and seven podiums.

In 2022, Kush Maini became the latest driver to join the FIA Formula 3 grid with MP Motorsports, with the hope to eventually make it to Formula 1 some time soon.

