Who is Jude Bellingham? Real Madrid's new £115million midfield magician whose boyhood club retired his jersey

homeWho is Jude Bellingham? Real Madrid's new £115million midfield magician whose boyhood club retired his jersey News

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 15, 2023 6:21:25 PM IST (Published)

19-year-old Bellingham, who lands in LaLiga in a big-money move from German side Borussia Dortmund, has over the past couple of seasons shot to prominence as one of the most sought-after young stars in world football. He joins the LaLiga giants as the recently crowned Bundesliga Player of the Season after a campaign in which he propelled Dortmund to the brink of a first Bundesliga title in over a decade.

After a tumultuous week in which Real Madrid announced the departure of long-established stars such as Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio, the 14-time European champions have announced the first new piece of their rebuilding jigsaw: the signing of highly coveted England international midfielder Jude Bellingham.


19-year-old Bellingham, who lands in LaLiga in a big-money move from German side Borussia Dortmund, has over the past couple of seasons shot to prominence as one of the most sought-after young stars in world football. He joins the LaLiga giants as the recently crowned Bundesliga Player of the Season after a campaign in which he propelled Dortmund to the brink of a first Bundesliga title in over a decade.

Watch: 

A true box-to-box midfielder, Bellingham further adds to Real Madrid’s deep midfield. In the short-term, Carlo Ancelotti’s side have brought an influential presence into the centre of the park to play alongside club legends 37-year-old Luka Modric and 33-year-old Toni Kroos.

