Who is Jim Ratcliffe, the British billionaire who wishes to buy Manchester United?

By CNBCTV18.com

Britain's richest man, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, is open to buying Manchester United if the English football club goes on sale, said the spokesperson of his company, Ineos Petrochemicals, on Wednesday. Currently, the English football giant is owned by the US-based Glazer family.

However, with the team currently at the bottom of the Premier League following a woeful start to the season under new manager Erik ten Hag, the Glazer family is considering selling a minority stake. Manchester United last won the Premier League in 2013 and has not lifted a major trophy since 2017.

“If something like this was possible, we would be interested in talking with a view to long-term ownership... Jim is looking at what can be done now and, knowing how important the club is to the city, it feels like the time is right for a reset,” the Ineos spokesperson added.

Who is Jim Ratcliffe?

The Oldham-born billionaire has earned his fortunes as the owner of chemical powerhouse Ineos. The company, which sells synthetic oils, plastic, and solvents used to make insulin and antibiotics, has an estimated turnover of $80 billion.

In 2006, Ratcliffe relocated Ineos' head office to Switzerland. This reportedly helped him save tax bills by £100 million ($120.4 million) per year. Ineos also owns French Ligue 1 football club Nice, Swiss side FC Lausanne-Sport, and the former Team Sky cycling franchise. It also sponsors Formula One constructors' world champions, Mercedes.

Ratcliffe's net worth is estimated at $14.7 billion and his annual salary is close to $10 million per annum. Before launching Ineos in 1998, the 69-year-old made money through Inspec, a company which he co-founded.

In 2019, Ratcliffe expressed his interest in buying the Chelsea Football Club. However, the deal didn't work out.