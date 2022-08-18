    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homesports News

    Who is Jim Ratcliffe, the British billionaire who wishes to buy Manchester United?

    Who is Jim Ratcliffe, the British billionaire who wishes to buy Manchester United?

    Who is Jim Ratcliffe, the British billionaire who wishes to buy Manchester United?
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    Ratcliffe has earned his fortunes as the owner of chemical powerhouse Ineos. Ratcliffe's net worth is estimated at $14.7 billion.

    Britain's richest man, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, is open to buying Manchester United if the English football club goes on sale, said the spokesperson of his company, Ineos Petrochemicals, on Wednesday. Currently, the English football giant is owned by the US-based Glazer family.
    However, with the team currently at the bottom of the Premier League following a woeful start to the season under new manager Erik ten Hag, the Glazer family is considering selling a minority stake. Manchester United last won the Premier League in 2013 and has not lifted a major trophy since 2017.
    ALSO READ: 
    Manchester City, Liverpool share spoils in a pulsating title clash at Etihad
    “If something like this was possible, we would be interested in talking with a view to long-term ownership... Jim is looking at what can be done now and, knowing how important the club is to the city, it feels like the time is right for a reset,” the Ineos spokesperson added.
    Who is Jim Ratcliffe?
    The Oldham-born billionaire has earned his fortunes as the owner of chemical powerhouse Ineos. The company, which sells synthetic oils, plastic, and solvents used to make insulin and antibiotics, has an estimated turnover of $80 billion.
    In 2006, Ratcliffe relocated Ineos' head office to Switzerland. This reportedly helped him save tax bills by £100 million ($120.4 million) per year. Ineos also owns French Ligue 1 football club Nice, Swiss side FC Lausanne-Sport, and the former Team Sky cycling franchise. It also sponsors Formula One constructors' world champions, Mercedes.
    ALSO READ: English Premier League: Champions Manchester City to build football stadium in metaverse
    Ratcliffe's net worth is estimated at $14.7 billion and his annual salary is close to $10 million per annum. Before launching Ineos in 1998, the 69-year-old made money through Inspec, a company which he co-founded.
    In 2019, Ratcliffe expressed his interest in buying the Chelsea Football Club. However, the deal didn't work out.
     
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
    First Published:  IST

    Tags

    FootballGlazerManchester United

    Previous Article

    SC orders status quo, says Delhi HC-appointed CoA will not take over affairs of IOA

    Next Article

    Fast-track visa process for Indians headed Down Under for T20 World Cup

    arrow down

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng