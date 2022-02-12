Who is IPL auctioneer Hugh Edmeades? A quick look at the career of this veteran 'hammersmith'

The 2022 IPL auction in Bengaluru was briefly halted after auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed during the event. However, he was doing fine and his condition was stable, the IPL’s official Twitter account said.

Mr. Hugh Edmeades, the IPL Auctioneer, had an unfortunate fall due to Postural Hypotension during the IPL Auction this afternoon.The medical team attended to him immediately after the incident & he is stable. Mr. Charu Sharma will continue with the Auction proceedings today. pic.twitter.com/cQ6JbRjj1P — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 12, 2022

Hugh Edmeades was appointed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in 2018 to conduct the prestigious IPL auctions. He had replaced Richard Madley, a career auctioneer hailing from Wales.

Edmeade's website says that he served as a Christie’s auctioneer for 35 years. He has conducted more than 2,500 auctions, selling over 3,10,000 lots for a sum of over £2.7 billion.

He has sold a wide range of items, including Old Master, Impressionist and Contemporary paintings, fine furniture, Chinese ceramics and works of art, and film & sporting memorabilia. In 2004, Hugh conducted the auction of 88 guitars belonging to Eric Clapton raising over $7million.

Another interesting highlight from Hugh’s auction list is Audrey Hepburn’s 'little black dress' from Breakfast at Tiffany's that was sold in December 2006 for a whopping £467,000. He also auctioned off Daniel Craig’s Aston Martin DB10 from the James Bond Movie, SPECTRE, for £2,434,500 in 2016.

Hugh served as a Chairman of Christie's South Kensington. He was also appointed as Christie’s International Director of Auctioneering.

In 2016, Hugh Edmeades stepped down from his global role at Christie's to become a freelance auctioneer. Two years later, BCCI hired him to conduct the annual IPL auctions.

