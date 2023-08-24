Who is India's best spinner in the ODIs? Why has Yuzvendra Chahal been left out from the Indian squad for the Asia Cup?

Who is India's best spinner in the ODIs?

The debate on who is India's best spinner has started once again after the selection of the Indian squad for the upcoming Asia Cup. There are two spinners who are the focus of this debate, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal.

While selectors have picked Kuldeep in the Asia Cup squad, Chahal has been left out of it. After the squad was announced by India's chief selector Ajit Agarkar in New Delhi, Chahal's ardent supporters feel that their hero has not been treated fairly.

Jumping straight in the middle of this debate is former spin great Harbhajan Singh. According to Singh the Indian squad picked for the Asia Cup lacks something and the missing piece in the squad is Yuzvendra Chahal. Singh believes that Chahal is India's best spinner currently.

Is Yuzi, as Chahal is famously known, truly India's best spinner? Let us try to find out.

Cricket is a sport where we have numerous kinds of stats and numbers available. For example if we have to analyze a bowler then we look at the number of wickets that he has picked. After this we look at the bowler's average, economy rate and strike rate.

If two bowlers are being compared and if the two are almost on level terms on the above mentioned stats, then we need to see the quality of the teams against which they have performed. We also need to factor in the kind of pitches on which the bowlers played on.

In this piece we have take all this into account to analyze India's active spinners. So we have examined the performances of Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar.

Ravindra Jadeja has the most wickets

Ravindra Jadeja emerged as the spinner with the most wickets among all the active Indian spinners. Jadeja has picked 194 wickets in 177 ODIs. Ashwin has 151 scalps in 113 games. Kuldeep has claimed 141 wickets in 84 appearances and Chahal has 121 ODI wickets to his name from 72 matches. Axar has 58 wickets to his name in 52 matches and Sundar has 16 ODI wickets in as many games.

But we have to keep one thing in our minds that Jadeja doesn't play in the Indian setup as a pure spinner. He gets his chances in India's playing XI as an all-rounder. Jadeja is the most important player in the current Indian ODI team. One cannot imagine an Indian team without Jadeja.

Why Ashwin lost his spot in India's ODI's team despite being among wickets

After Jadeja, Ashwin has take the most number of wickets. Many former cricketers and coaches have backed Ashwin for a place in India's ODI team. Despite the support from former players and coaches, neither the coach-captain duo of Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli or the coach-captain duo of Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma has kept Ashwin in the India's ODI squad. Because of this Ashwin has managed to play only 11 ODIs in the last six years. And exactly for this reason, when Harbhajan talks about India's best spinners, he excludes Ashwin from that list.

Chahal is getting tough competition from only one player

It is clear that Chahal's erstwhile spin-bowling partner Kuldeep is giving him the competition for the one spot in India's ODI playing XI. The Indian team management is under the pressure of picking only one of these two spinners. Cricket lovers know that only 15 players are picked for the World Cup squad. If we look at the balance of the playing XI then only two spinners will play most of the games in the World Cup. One of the two spinners will be Jadeja. Now the fight is to grab the second spinner's spot in the playing XI. For now Kuldeep seems to have won this fight.

India in search of an alternative for 'Kul-Cha'

The spin bowling pair of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal which is also famous as 'Kul-Cha', was a superhit before the 2019 World Cup. After India's loss to New Zealand in the semifinal of the 2019 World Cup the Indian team management gave chance to many spinners. The reason for this was that Chahal was not as effective in the ODIs as he was in the T20s. The same can be said about Kuldeep too. But after experimenting for close to three years with various spinners, it is safe to say that India lacks quality spinners. With no quality spinners around, the team management looked with great hope towards Kuldeep and Chahal.

Yuzi performed well in 2022

In 2022 Chahal got to play 14 ODIs in which he picked 21 wickets at an average of 27.09. But in 2023 Chahal has played only two ODIs so far in which he has managed to claim only three wickets. Similarly Kuldeep played 8 ODIs in 2022 and picked 12 wickets at an average of 27.75. This year Kuldeep has featured in 11 ODI games and picked 22 wickets and is averaging 17.18. This year Kuldeep has outlasted Chahal. Kuldeep performed well at the time when the team management had to pick one of either him or Chahal. One more thing that tilts the balance in Kuldeep's favour is the fact that he is a left-am chinaman spinner. This is that one skill in cricket that very few players have managed to master it. And if a chinaman spinner and a leg spinner are bowling at their peaks at the same time then the batsmen find it difficult to play against the former, which Kuldeep is.

To sum up, the stats and the numbers of Kuldeep and Chahal are almost similar. But Chahal lost his place because of form. And whenever one among the two similar kind of players has to be picked that decision is made by the captain and the team management. This time too if Kuldeep has been picked for the Asia Cup and Chahal has been left out, no one has to be blamed. Captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid had to pick one player and they have made their decision clear.