By CNBCTV18.com

Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz Garfia bested Norwegian Casper Ruud in a four-set match to win the US Open title. This is Alcaraz's first Grand Slam title and the win makes him the youngest player to ever win a Grand Slam, breaking fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal's record. With his six ATP Tour singles titles, including the 2022 US Open and two Masters 1000 titles, Alcaraz also became the World's No. 1 ranked tennis player, the youngest to ever do so.

"I'm lost for words at (sic) right now! I just want to keep dreaming!" said Alcaraz after his win in New York City.

Alcaraz made his professional debut on the Association of Tennis Professionals circuit in 2020, at the of age 16 at the Rio Open. In 2021, Alcaraz made history by qualifying for the main draw of the Australian Open, the youngest one to do so at the age of 17. Winning the 2021 Open de Oeiras III propelled him to the ATP top 100 rankings, again being the youngest player to do so.

His maiden ATP tour title came after he won the 2021 Croatia Open Umag. He entered the 2021 US Open at rank 53 and made his way to the quarterfinals before being knocked out. His next major title was the Next Gen ATP Finals.

In 2022, Alcaraz started the season by winning the very same title that he had debuted in, the Rio Open. At the Miami Open, he clinched his first Masters 1000 title and then won his second in the Madrid Open, where he defeated both Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

He entered the 2022 US Open as rank four and with his victory, he's departing as the top-ranked in the world. “It's crazy for me. I never thought that I was going to achieve something like that at 19 years old. So, everything came so fast," Alcaraz said.