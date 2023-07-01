Although he only just turned 20 years of age in April, Arnau has already made 97 appearances for Girona FC, the club where he has taken his first steps as a professional footballer. After debuting aged 17 in 2020/21, when Los Blanquivermells were competing at LaLiga SmartBank level, Arnau became a regular starter by the 2021/22 season, which ended with him scoring a decisive goal in the promotion playoffs final. After moving up to LaLiga Santander, the youngster demonstrated that he belongs at the top level.

Arnau Martínez emerged as one of the breakout stars from the previous season of the LaLiga as the youngster dominated the right flank for Girona FC and helped the Catalan club finished 10th in their first year back in the top flight. Arnau’s reward for this stellar season has been inclusion on the list of candidates for the 2023 Golden Boy award and thus found a spot in the Spanish squad for the UEFA Euro U-21 Championship that is underway in Georgia currently.

