Who is Arnau Martinez? LaLiga's latest star and Golden Boy 2023 nominee at 20

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 1, 2023 5:23:14 PM IST (Published)

Although he only just turned 20 years of age in April, Arnau has already made 97 appearances for Girona FC, the club where he has taken his first steps as a professional footballer. After debuting aged 17 in 2020/21, when Los Blanquivermells were competing at LaLiga SmartBank level, Arnau became a regular starter by the 2021/22 season, which ended with him scoring a decisive goal in the promotion playoffs final. After moving up to LaLiga Santander, the youngster demonstrated that he belongs at the top level.

Arnau Martínez emerged as one of the breakout stars from the previous season of the LaLiga as the youngster dominated the right flank for Girona FC and helped the Catalan club finished 10th in their first year back in the top flight. Arnau’s reward for this stellar season has been inclusion on the list of candidates for the 2023 Golden Boy award and thus found a spot in the Spanish squad for the UEFA Euro U-21 Championship that is underway in Georgia currently.

CVC Capital injects funds worth €482m in LaLiga's strategic project 'Boost LaLiga'

Born just outside Barcelona in Premiá de Dalt, Arnau spent time in FC Barcelona’s La Masia academy between the ages of seven and 13, even playing in the same team as Alejandro Balde, another of the best full-backs of 2022/23. He later moved to CE L'Hospitalet and then to Girona FC’s academy, playing at centre-back throughout his youth career, rather than at right-back, his current position.

