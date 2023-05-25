This is what Mumbai Indians paid for star bowler Akash Madhwal

Akash Madhwal, who gave up engineering to pursue cricket, and is a late bloomer in the sport, believes that the yorker is his biggest strength. His Uttarakhand teammate and former MI player Aditya Tare believes that Madhwal’s tennis ball cricket credentials has made his adept at dealing with pressure situations.

Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Akash Madhwal starred for Mumbai Indians (MI) in their victory against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by returning with figures of 3.3-0-5-5 at Chepauk on Wednesday. The Uttarakhand bowler has taken 13 wickets in seven games this season and really helped MI turn a new leaf amidst a depleted bowling attack.

Madhwal is actually a B.Tech graduate, who hadn’t touched the red-ball until four years ago. He rose into prominence in the hill state’s tennis ball cricket circuit and MI roped in as a replacement for Suryakumar Yadav last season for merely Rs 20 lakh.

Also Read:

The pacer didn’t get a game but his services were retained for the current campaign. The team management fell back on him as they constantly tested out different bowling alternatives amidst injuries and underperformance of several key players.

Since then, Madhwal has grabbed the opportunity with both hands and held his nerves to perform at the biggest of stages.

“Once Jofra (Archer) was gone, we knew we needed somebody to bowl at the back end and with him, having seen him enough, I was confident that he can get the job done for us. Has a lot of skills, a good attitude and a lot of character as well,” MI skipper Rohit Sharma said after the game.

Madhwal, who gave up engineering to pursue cricket, and is a late bloomer in the sport, believes that the yorker is his biggest strength. His Uttarakhand teammate and former MI player Aditya Tare believes that Madhwal’s tennis ball cricket credentials has made his adept at dealing with pressure situations.

“Actually my strength is my yorker. Rohit knew what my strength is. As a captain, he used me exactly where the team needed me. Later on, I bowled at the nets with the new ball too. So he then thought I can bowl with the new ball too. In the practice matches, I'd done well to take wickets with the new ball,” Madhwal mentioned after the game.

MI will next face the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday in Qualifier 2.