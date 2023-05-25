English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsThis is what Mumbai Indians paid for star bowler Akash Madhwal

This is what Mumbai Indians paid for star bowler Akash Madhwal

This is what Mumbai Indians paid for star bowler Akash Madhwal
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Tarkesh Jha  May 25, 2023 11:02:36 AM IST (Updated)

Akash Madhwal, who gave up engineering to pursue cricket, and is a late bloomer in the sport, believes that the yorker is his biggest strength. His Uttarakhand teammate and former MI player Aditya Tare believes that Madhwal’s tennis ball cricket credentials has made his adept at dealing with pressure situations.

Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Akash Madhwal starred for Mumbai Indians (MI) in their victory against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by returning with figures of 3.3-0-5-5 at Chepauk on Wednesday. The Uttarakhand bowler has taken 13 wickets in seven games this season and really helped MI turn a new leaf amidst a depleted bowling attack.

Madhwal is actually a B.Tech graduate, who hadn’t touched the red-ball until four years ago. He rose into prominence in the hill state’s tennis ball cricket circuit and MI roped in as a replacement for Suryakumar Yadav last season for merely Rs 20 lakh.
Also Read:
Sourav Ganguly becomes brand ambassador of Tripura tourism; sparks rumours over 'closeness to BJP'
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X