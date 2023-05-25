This is what Mumbai Indians paid for star bowler Akash Madhwal

Akash Madhwal, who gave up engineering to pursue cricket, and is a late bloomer in the sport, believes that the yorker is his biggest strength. His Uttarakhand teammate and former MI player Aditya Tare believes that Madhwal’s tennis ball cricket credentials has made his adept at dealing with pressure situations.

Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Akash Madhwal starred for Mumbai Indians (MI) in their victory against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by returning with figures of 3.3-0-5-5 at Chepauk on Wednesday. The Uttarakhand bowler has taken 13 wickets in seven games this season and really helped MI turn a new leaf amidst a depleted bowling attack.

Madhwal is actually a B.Tech graduate, who hadn’t touched the red-ball until four years ago. He rose into prominence in the hill state’s tennis ball cricket circuit and MI roped in as a replacement for Suryakumar Yadav last season for merely Rs 20 lakh.

Also Read: