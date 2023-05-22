Where did it go wrong for RCB in IPL 2023? Faf du Plessis has his say

Post the game, Faf du Plessis singled out Karthik’s under-par outings as he said, “Last year DK (Dinesh Karthik) had a purple patch and was finishing games left, right and centre, but this season it wasn't to be. And if you see the teams that succeed they have some good hitters at five at six probably six and seven.”

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Faf du Plessis pointed out wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik’s poor form with the bat as a key reason behind the team’s elimination from Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. RCB had shelled out Rs 5.5 crore for Karthik in the mega auction ahead of IPL 2022 and the 37-year-old had a stellar run with the bat en route the team’s run to the playoffs.

He had scored 330 runs at an average and strike rate of 55 and 183.33 respectively in 16 games and even made a comeback to the Indian national team on the back of his performances in the IPL. Karthik even represented India in the T20 World Cup held in Australia last year and many expected him to carry on his form from the previous IPL to this one.

But, it was not to be as Karthik arguably failed to fire with the bat throughout this campaign. He averaged 11.67 with a strike rate of 134.62, aggregating only 140 runs in 13 appearances. He was dismissed for a duck four times, with the latest of them being in Bangalore’s must-win clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

RCB’s over dependence on the trio of Faf, Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell did possibly cost them big this season. While Faf and Virat top and are ranked third in the run-scoring charts currently, the rest of the batsmen were unable to step up at crucial junctures of the league stages.