So what exactly was that metal-looking object about the size of a bottle cap that was taped to Novak Djokovic's chest at the French Open

He was asked about it. He didn't give a straight answer.

During the changeover between the end of the first set and the start of the second during the 22-time Grand Slam champion's 7-6 (2), 6-0, 6-3 victory over Marton Fucsovics at Roland Garros on Wednesday night, Djokovic removed his reddish polo shirt and swapped it for another.