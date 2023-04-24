What is the secret behind the form of Glenn Maxwell in IPL 2023?

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman Glenn Maxwell has revealed that batting at number four and having the trust of the team management is helping him work wonders on the crease this year.

Maxwell played a tremendous knock of 77 runs off 44 deliveries against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) to steer the home side to 189 after they were reduced to 12/2 in the third over.

Along with Faf du Plessis (62), Maxwell unlashed a lethal counter-attack and stitched a 127-run partnership in merely 11.1 overs. He optimised the favourable batting conditions at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, much like what he had done during the chase against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on April 17 as well.

“It is a position (No. 4) I don't mind batting, I have done it for Australia when we lose early wickets. They (RCB) have given me the freedom to go out there and express myself,” Maxwell opened up on his role in the aftermath of the game.

He added, “(I) came into the season with good form, and have that trust from the changeroom, that makes the difference. (The) new ball skidded on nicely, so we had to be busy and proactive. I think the way we ended the powerplay set the foundation, although there was a bit (of) chaos in the end.”

Maxwell averages 42.17 with a strike rate of 188.81 in seven appearances this year. RCB’s under-performing middle-order has put the onus on him along with Faf and Virat Kohli to shoulder the bulk of the responsibility with the bat.

Maxwell is coming into this campaign with little competitive cricket experience under his belt. He was out of contention due to a horrific leg injury that he suffered back in November 2022. RCB next face the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at home on Friday.