What is the meaning of Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic 'Siuuu' celebration?

Speaking of the meaning behind this celebration, Ronaldo recently said, “It seems to have grown into its own global phenomenon – and I love when I see other players doing it, or people send me videos of people in other sports doing it or little kids doing it – it’s great. It means yes – very simple but meaning it strongly!”

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has disclosed the meaning behind his iconic ‘Siuu’ celebration. Ronaldo, currently playing for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, is renowned for breaking into his trademark style after scoring goals. Over the years, the spectators in stadiums have begun joining him by echoing ‘Siuu’ with Ronaldo after he puts the ball past the goalkeeper.

Ronaldo first celebrated in this manner after scoring a goal for Real Madrid against Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League in 2013. Over the years, several emerging players have started copying the ex-Manchester United attacker and thus bringing up their respective goals in a similar way in a tribute to Ronaldo.

Also Read:

Speaking of the meaning behind this celebration, Ronaldo recently said, “It seems to have grown into its own global phenomenon – and I love when I see other players doing it, or people send me videos of people in other sports doing it or little kids doing it – it’s great. It means yes – very simple but meaning it strongly!”

“I just scored the goal and it just came out. It was just natural, to be honest. Since that, I started to do it more often and I feel like the supporters and the fans see it and they’re like ‘Cristiano, siiiiiiuuuu’. I’m like ‘Wow! People are reminded of me because of it!’ So it’s good, and I’ll continue doing it like that,” Ronaldo had earlier opened up about the very first time that he had screamed ‘Siuu’ after a goal, which was almost a decade ago.

Ronaldo marked a brilliant first season at Al-Nassr as the 38-year-old scored 14 goals in 16 matches in the Saudi Pro League. He will be looking to make amends and uplift the team’s performances as he prepares to play his first full league campaign in the country from the coming season onward.