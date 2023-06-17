What is the meaning of Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic 'Siuuu' celebration?

Speaking of the meaning behind this celebration, Ronaldo recently said, “It seems to have grown into its own global phenomenon – and I love when I see other players doing it, or people send me videos of people in other sports doing it or little kids doing it – it’s great. It means yes – very simple but meaning it strongly!”

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has disclosed the meaning behind his iconic ‘Siuu’ celebration. Ronaldo, currently playing for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, is renowned for breaking into his trademark style after scoring goals. Over the years, the spectators in stadiums have begun joining him by echoing ‘Siuu’ with Ronaldo after he puts the ball past the goalkeeper.

Ronaldo first celebrated in this manner after scoring a goal for Real Madrid against Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League in 2013. Over the years, several emerging players have started copying the ex-Manchester United attacker and thus bringing up their respective goals in a similar way in a tribute to Ronaldo.

Speaking of the meaning behind this celebration, Ronaldo recently said, “It seems to have grown into its own global phenomenon – and I love when I see other players doing it, or people send me videos of people in other sports doing it or little kids doing it – it’s great. It means yes – very simple but meaning it strongly!”