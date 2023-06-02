What is the key-hole knee surgery that MS Dhoni underwent in Mumbai?

MS Dhoni consulted renowned sports orthopedic surgeon Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala who has performed surgeries on other Indian cricketers, including Rishabh Pant.

Post IPL final, MS Dhoni had flown to Mumbai to undergo a key-hole knee surgery which was one of the most pressing pain points for the CSK skipper all through the season. According to PTI reports, Dhoni consulted renowned sports orthopedic surgeon Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala who has performed surgeries on other Indian cricketers, including Rishabh Pant. Pardiwala is also on BCCI medical panel for medical consultation for the Indian team.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan informed the media that the surgery was successful. "Yes, Dhoni has had a successful knee surgery at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. He is doing fine and the surgery happened in the morning. I don't have the details. I am yet to get all the details about the nature of the surgery and other things".

According to media reports, Dhoni has already been discharged from the hospital after a keyhole surgery was performed for arthroscopic repair. "He has already been discharged from hospital and he has gone back to Ranchi," a CSK source was quoted. "He would be resting for a few days at home before his extensive rehabilitation starts. It is now expected that he would have enough time to get fit to play in the next IPL."

What is a key-hole knee surgery?

A key-hole surgery, also known as an arthroscopic surgery, comprises a 'minimally invasive technique' through which the surgeon examines the inside of a knee through two-three small punctures that are on either side of the knee-cap tendon. The tools are passed into the knee through one of the holes whereas the other hole is made use of for the arthroscope, which is a flexible tube with a light and a camera.

The surgeon obtains a clear picture of the joints on the monitor and that allows the doctor take a stock of the areas of the knee that require more attention.

In the post-match presentations, Dhoni confessed that his health will be the deciding factor on whether he will be playing for CSK in the next IPL season. "The easy thing for me to say is thank you and retire. But the hard thing to do is to work hard for nine months and try to play one more IPL season. The body has to hold up", he said.

Even in the IPL 2023 season, Dhoni was seen with a heavily strapped left knee.