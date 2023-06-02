What is the key-hole knee surgery that MS Dhoni underwent in Mumbai?

MS Dhoni consulted renowned sports orthopedic surgeon Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala who has performed surgeries on other Indian cricketers, including Rishabh Pant.

Post IPL final, MS Dhoni had flown to Mumbai to undergo a key-hole knee surgery which was one of the most pressing pain points for the CSK skipper all through the season. According to PTI reports, Dhoni consulted renowned sports orthopedic surgeon Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala who has performed surgeries on other Indian cricketers, including Rishabh Pant. Pardiwala is also on BCCI medical panel for medical consultation for the Indian team.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan informed the media that the surgery was successful. "Yes, Dhoni has had a successful knee surgery at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. He is doing fine and the surgery happened in the morning. I don't have the details. I am yet to get all the details about the nature of the surgery and other things".

According to media reports, Dhoni has already been discharged from the hospital after a keyhole surgery was performed for arthroscopic repair. "He has already been discharged from hospital and he has gone back to Ranchi," a CSK source was quoted. "He would be resting for a few days at home before his extensive rehabilitation starts. It is now expected that he would have enough time to get fit to play in the next IPL."