What is former Indian captain Virat Kohli's current net worth?

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli's net worth has been recently declared by Stock Gro and the numbers justify his popularity. The star cricketer has over 2.5 million followers on Instagram and enjoys the biggest social media engagement. According to Stock Gro's recent reports, Kohli has a net worth of Rs 1050 crore which is the highest for any international cricketer.

The Indian batter earns around 7 crores from his A+ Team India contract, while his match fee for each Test is Rs 15 lakh, ODI is Rs 6 lakh and Rs 3 lakh per T20 match. Also, The 34-year-old has IPL franchise fees worth Rs 15 crore. There are multiple brand deals that he owns.

According to the reports, Kohli also endorses over 18 brands and charges a fee of Rs 7.50 to 10 crores annually for shooting per advertisement, which is the most for any individual in the Bollywood and sports industry. He earns around Rs 175 crore from such brand endorsements.

After India's big defeat at the WTC finals, the critics have taken on India's performance in detail. Sunil Gavaskar hit out at the Indian players and did not spare Virat Kohli after the team's meek surrender in the World Test Championship final against Australia, saying the batting was "ridiculous".

Australia crushed India by 209 runs on the fifth and final day of a game that was mostly dominated by the team from Down Under.

"The batting was shambles today. It was just ridiculous what we saw today. Especially the shot making. We saw some ordinary shots yesterday from (Cheteshwar) Pujara, somebody you never expect to play that shot.

"Maybe somebody has gone into his head and said 'strike rate, strike rate'. You have not even lasted a session. Eight wickets have not lasted a session? Come on," Gavaskar told broadcaster Star Sports.