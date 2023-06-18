What is former Indian captain Virat Kohli's current net worth?

The star cricketer has over 2.5 million followers on Instagram and enjoys the biggest social media engagement.

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli's net worth has been recently declared by Stock Gro and the numbers justify his popularity. The star cricketer has over 2.5 million followers on Instagram and enjoys the biggest social media engagement. According to Stock Gro's recent reports, Kohli has a net worth of Rs 1050 crore which is the highest for any international cricketer.

The Indian batter earns around 7 crores from his A+ Team India contract, while his match fee for each Test is Rs 15 lakh, ODI is Rs 6 lakh and Rs 3 lakh per T20 match. Also, The 34-year-old has IPL franchise fees worth Rs 15 crore. There are multiple brand deals that he owns.

According to the reports, Kohli also endorses over 18 brands and charges a fee of Rs 7.50 to 10 crores annually for shooting per advertisement, which is the most for any individual in the Bollywood and sports industry. He earns around Rs 175 crore from such brand endorsements.