What is Bazzball? The term Indian coach Rahul Dravid does not know and how it changed England cricket

England's performance in Test cricket has been phenomenal under new coach Brendon McCullum. The former New Zealand wicket-keeper batsman is synonymous for his quick scoring abilities and was the first to beat Vivian Richards' fastest Test century record, when he managed to score 100 runs in 54 balls in February 2016.

McCullum's entry into English Test cricket seems to have changed the style of the Three Lions' batting side. In the last four Test games, England have managed to pull off epic wins in the last innings of each game. In the Test against India at Edgbaston, England openers drove their side past the 100-run mark in 20 overs. After they lost a couple of wickets, Joe Root and Bairstow demolished the Indian bowling attack and went on to score individual centuries taking their side home in a historic win. They attributed the emphatic victory to 'Bazzball'. A term Indian coach Rahul Dravid seemed to be unaware of.

Post the game, when Dravid was asked about the Bazzball concept, he replied, "Don't really know what's that. I would definitely say that the kind of cricket they have been playing in the last few months has been really good..."

So, what does the term 'Bazzball' mean?

"BazzBall" is the flavour of the season in cricket. The word has grown in popularity since the start of England's international cricket season. The term has its origin in the nickname of the England Test team coach.

McCullum's nickname is Bazz hence the new brand of cricket that the Test team is playing has been labelled as "Bazzball". It is a tradition in sports to label the brand and style of play advocated by the coach of a team as a kind of "Ball" usually prefixed with the name of the coach.

In football for example, the term "Sarriball" is popular for the style of football Italian coach Maurizio Sarri likes his teams to play. Similarly "Conteball" is used for the football advocated by current Tottenham Hotspurs manager Antonio Conte.

How has 'Bazzball' changed Test cricket for England?

The English Test side came under severe criticism following the team's disastrous show in the Ashes. England lost the Ashes 0-4. The team then lost an away series against the West Indies.

Critics pointed out that the approach of the team while playing Tests was old-fashioned and it lacked attacking instincts often required to seize the initiative from the opponents.

Under McCullum, England have now played four Tests and won all four. The team is displaying fearless and positive cricket which was missing earlier. The aggressive cricket has led to England chasing down targets of over 250 on four successive occasions, something that has never happened in Test cricket.

The style of cricket that the team is now playing is a reminder of how McCullum used to bat during his playing days. Words like "fearless", "audacious", "extra-ordinary", "thrilling" and many more were used to describe McCullum's batting.

Strangely, the man after whom the term is coined doesn't seem to know the meaning of "Bazzball". Former England captain Nasser Hussain while interviewing McCullum for Sky Sports asked, "What is Bazzball?" To which McCullum laughed and replied: "I don't know BazzBall is, you tell me, I know what Bazz is but I don't know what BazzBall is."

How McCullum became the head coach of England men's Test team?

In their first assignment of the summer, the Three Lions took on New Zealand in a three-match Test series. The series marked the start of a new era for the men's Test team as it had a new captain and more importantly a new head coach at the helm of affairs.

After Joe Root had stepped down from Test captaincy following the team's loss to West Indies, the England management appointed Ben Stokes as the new skipper. Another significant change that happened was the strict bifurcation of the coaching job of the men's team.

Before his departure from the role as England's head coach in the wake of their Ashes defeat in Australia, Chris Silverwood had the responsibility of looking after England's Test as well as T20Is and ODIs teams.

In April, Rob Key the managing director of England men's cricket confirmed that the team would have two new head coaches: one for their Test team, the other for white-ball cricket, following the departure of Silverwood.

Taking the idea ahead England announced Matthew Mott England as men's white-ball head coach and former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum as men's Test head coach.

While Mott had led the Australian Women's Team since 2015, McCullum had coaching stints with Trinibago Knight Riders, and Kolkata Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League and the Indian Premier League respectively.