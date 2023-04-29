What does Ricky Ponting have to say on dropping Prithvi Shaw from DC's playing XI?

In order to add some spark in the top order, the team has decided to go with Phil Salt in their match against Hyderabad, to see if these alterations work in favour of their team.

Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Ricky Ponting has pointed out that their star opener Prithvi Shaw has not even scored 50 runs for the team in their last 13 games including IPL 2022,

“I think it’s 13 games (considering IPL 2022 as well) since Prithvi has made a 50 opening the batting for the Delhi Capitals. There are a lot of other players at the top of the order with other teams that are playing a whole lot better than Prithvi,” Ponting said ahead of the team’s match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday.

Ponting admitted that Shaw is a match-winning player but the current form of the batter is something that has got him thinking. “Prithvi at his absolute best we know he’s a match-winner. That’s one of the reasons that he’s a retained player because we know if he bats a certain amount of balls, we win about 95% of the games,” he said.

“But so far this season, he hasn’t been able to produce. I think the six games that he played was just over 40-odd runs, so that’s not what we require right now. So is it a tough decision to leave him out but hopefully the team that we put on the park tomorrow can go win another game for us," he added.

Ponting is shocked to see Shaw's poor performance in IPL 2023 considering that his practice sessions at NCA were quite impressive and he had worked really hard on his fitness according to the veteran cricketer.

"When he arrived this year, he’d been at the NCA for quite a few weeks working really hard on his fitness he turned up in good physical shape and his work ethic and training and everything in the nets suggested to me that this might be just that big year for him but that hasn’t worked out just yet," he added.