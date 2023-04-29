What does Ricky Ponting have to say on dropping Prithvi Shaw from DC's playing XI?

In order to add some spark in the top order, the team has decided to go with Phil Salt in their match against Hyderabad, to see if these alterations work in favour of their team.

Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Ricky Ponting has pointed out that their star opener Prithvi Shaw has not even scored 50 runs for the team in their last 13 games including IPL 2022,

“I think it’s 13 games (considering IPL 2022 as well) since Prithvi has made a 50 opening the batting for the Delhi Capitals. There are a lot of other players at the top of the order with other teams that are playing a whole lot better than Prithvi,” Ponting said ahead of the team’s match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday.

Ponting admitted that Shaw is a match-winning player but the current form of the batter is something that has got him thinking. “Prithvi at his absolute best we know he’s a match-winner. That’s one of the reasons that he’s a retained player because we know if he bats a certain amount of balls, we win about 95% of the games,” he said.