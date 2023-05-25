What does Naveen-ul-Haq have to say on fans chanting Virat Kohli's name during his bowling?

“I enjoy it. I like everyone in the ground chanting his (Virat Kohli) name or any other player's name. It gives me passion to play well for my team,” Naveen responded in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Naveen-ul-Haq has asserted that he is unbothered by the spectators chanting names of Virat Kohli whenever he bowled in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

LSG were knocked out of the tournament in the Eliminator by Mumbai Indians (MI) in Chennai on Wednesday. The Afghan pacer returned with figures of 4-0-38-4 but was met with chants of ‘Kohli, Kohli’ from the fans courtesy his on-field feud with the former India skipper during the match between LSG and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) last month.

“I enjoy it. I like everyone in the ground chanting his (Virat Kohli) name or any other player's name. It gives me passion to play well for my team,” Naveen responded in the post-match presentation ceremony. He added, “Well, I don't concentrate on the outside or the noise from outside or anything else. I just focus on my own cricket and my own process. Crowd chanting or anyone saying something doesn't affect me.”

Naveen and Kohli had engaged in a heated tussle in the aforementioned match. Words were exchanged as LSG spinner Amit Mishra along with the on-field umpires had to intervene to cool the situation.

However, LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir took him upon him to speak to Kohli after the match as the two Indian stalwarts were seen having a fierce discussion and had to be separated by teammates from both sides. Naveen posted a cryptic Instagram story taking a dig at RCB’s loss to MI earlier this month. The pacer has since then been received with vociferous chants of Kohli’s name every time he has stepped onto the field.

“As professional sportsmen you have to take this in your stride. When you don't do well for your team, fans are going to give it to you. And when you do good for your team, (the) same people are going to chant your name. Basically this is part and parcel of the game” Naveen conceded after LSG’s defeat on Wednesday.